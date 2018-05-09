Home State & National News Citing threat of tariffs, China cuts U.S. soybean purchases Citing threat of tariffs, China cuts U.S. soybean purchases May 9, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News CIA nominee says she wouldn’t restart interrogation program State & National News Funeral set for Terre Haute officer killed during shootout State & National News State joins lawsuit challenging Gary’s santuary city ordinance State & National News EPA finds more lead contamination State & National News Trump withdraws U.S. from Iran nuclear deal State & National News N. Korea releases 3 Americans