Amie Lee Mounsey, 84, of rural Bluffton passed away on Sunday morning, May 6, 2018.

She was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Wells County to Clarence and Mary Gregg Craig. She attended Liberty Center High School and volunteered for several years at Markle Health Care and attended Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene.

On May 6, 1951, in Wells County, Amie Lee married James “Jim” C. Mounsey. They shared 56 years together and he preceded her in death April 3, 2007.

Survivors include two sons, J. Craig (Connie) Mounsey of Markle and Gary A. (Carol) Mounsey of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Karianne (Doug) Bryant of Markle, Sarah (Kevin) Thiele of Markle, Brian (Stephanie) Mounsey of Uniondale, Eric (Jill) Mounsey of Bluffton, Trent (Kristen) Mounsey of Bluffton; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two brothers, Terrance (Sonja) Craig of Tennessee and Gary Joe (Judy) Craig of Liberty Center.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Craig; and a brother, Kent Craig.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 10, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler in Bluffton with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center. Calling Hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene or Donor’s Choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to www.thomarich.com