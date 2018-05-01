Home State & National News 1 body found after 9 officers hurt in explosion at standoff 1 body found after 9 officers hurt in explosion at standoff May 3, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News 92 years of prison for convicted bank robber State & National News 3 Indy firefighters hurt battling fire State & National News Study measures county educational attainment trends State & National News Famous traitor’s hair to be displayed State & National News Giuliani comments on Stormy payment raise legal questions State & National News Train derails near Nappanee