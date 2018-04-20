APRIL 28 – 9 a.m. – Robert & Karen Herman, seller. 8058 S 400 W, Geneva. Tract 1: 18.682 acres. Tract 2: Three bedroom, 1 1/2 bath house, 34×72 barn, 2.651 acres. Tract 3: House, barn, 21.33 acres. Truck, household, antiques, tools, JD gator, JD tractors, furniture, convalescent items, appliances, lawn & garden, Fisher Price toys, glassware, jewelry, mopeds, sleds, primitives, tools & shop equipment, miscellaneous. Real estate sells at 1 p.m. Heartland Auction Realty, Inc., 260-724-3499, www.heartlandauctionrealty.com.

APRIL 28 – 9 a.m. – Louis Wittber estate. 6632 N. 500 W., Decatur. Lots of rare memorabilia, 18 hp Simplicity & JD lawn mowers, 500+/- advertising signs, Fort Wayne, New Haven, Bluffton, Decatur, Preble, R.R. & baseball memorabilia, antiques & collectibles, primitives, marbles, painting, toys, furniture, early 1860 walnut wardrobe, tokens, tools, 1,000+/- pieces hammer aluminum. Preview April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wiegmann Auctioneers, 260-447-4311, www.wiegmannauctioneers.com.

MAY 11 – 9 a.m. – Secured creditors & various consignors. 815 Adams St., Decatur. Huge equipment liquidation. Box trucks, day cabs, Yellow Iron, utility trucks, bucket trucks, attachments. Call Trevor, 260-223-7503, to consign items. Online bidding available at Proxibid. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

MAY 12 – 10 a.m. – Jerome & Virginia Rauch, Luella M. Schladenhauffen, Peggy Blevins, Jim Horn, Dan Bacon & other sellers. Wells County 4-H Community Building, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton. Guns, knives, violin, musical instruments, antiques, antique furniture, Coke collectibles, beer advertising cans, Amish quilt, fishing, assorted Morgan silver dollars, lawn & garden, toys & more! Sale rotation: 11:30 guns/coins, noon musical items, furniture to follow. Preview May 11, 1-5 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

MAY 12 – 10 a.m. – Telecentre of Indiana Inc., owners. 1205 N US Hwy. 27, Berne. Tract 1: Former restaurant, property, equipment (POS system, walk-in freezers, vent system, fryers, grill, display freezer, slushie & fountain machine, etc.) offered as one package, 2,800± sq. ft. commercial building on large 200’x200’ paved lot. Tract 2: 4.613± acres potential commercial land w/access US Hwy. 27 and road frontage on Heritage Trail. Open house April 30, 4-6 p.m. or by appt. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

MAY 12 – 10 a.m. – The Estate of Constance (Connie) Gibson, seller. 144 East Chestnut St., Montpelier. Well maintained, 1,500 sf, 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home on .62 acres, pole building and detached 2 car garage. Large antique collection including Royal Dalton Toby mugs, glassware, primitives, appliances, antique and modern furniture, tools, garden and green house supplies, much more. Real estate sells at noon. The Steffen Group Inc., www.steffengrp.com, 426-0633.

MAY 19 – 9 a.m. – Dawes and Sons, Inc., seller. 2352 N. State Rd. 13, Wabash. Beautiful, oak, roll top desk, French Provincial furniture, antiques, quilts, 2014 Chrysler 300 AWD with 6,086 miles, 2009 Ford pickup truck, Grasshopper zero radius turn mower, 2014 Trail Wagon utility vehicle, farm gates, tractor parts, country primitives, shop tools, patio furniture, household, much more. The Steffen Group Inc., www.steffengrp.com, 426-0633.

MAY 19 – 10 a.m. Von P. & Joyce A. Freiburger estate. 14434 Hamilton Road, Roanoke. Peaceful country setting, modern ranch home w/partial basement, 3 bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, 2,088 sq. ft., 65’x40’ pole building, 20’x24’ pole building w/pond situated on 6.87 acres +/-, Southwest Allen School District. 2013 Subaru AWD Outback, 2003 Buick Rendezvous AWD Versatrack, 2004 Toyota Highlander, modern furniture, shop tools and household. Open house May 3, 5-7 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.