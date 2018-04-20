Home Opinions State / National Thank you, Mrs. Bush Thank you, Mrs. Bush April 20, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions ‘Little Pink House’ speaks truth to power Opinions Pothole hell in Indiana and the debate about taxes Opinions The agony of a Trump voter Opinions Profane president, penitent pontiff Opinions The prig vs. the president Opinions Trump’s Syria strike was meant to project strength. It did the opposite.