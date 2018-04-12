Home Sports Sports Roundup: 4-12-18 Sports Roundup: 4-12-18 April 12, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Tigers walk to victory against Jets Big Grid Feature Raiders fall to Eastbrook Sports Knights top Indians Big Grid Feature Girls’ Softball Roundup Sports High School Sports Calendar: 4-12-18 Sports IU picks up transfer QB from Arizona