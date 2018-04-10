Shelby Renee Bolt, 44, of Montpelier, died Saturday, April 7, 2018 at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City.

She was born Sept. 21, 1973, in Blackford County.

Survivors Include her father, Dennis (Pamela) Bolt of Hartford City; her mother, Karen (Shelton) Bolt of Montpelier; a daughter, Shannon Walker of Hartford City; a son, Christopher Secrest of Montpelier; a sister, Traci (Bolt) Street of Hartford City; and a brother, Eric Bolt of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Wilma Bolt, Doris Roberta Shelton, and William Edward Shelton.

Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will be at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 13.

