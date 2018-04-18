Robert William Bradtmiller, 86, of Warsaw, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Bob was born July 16, 1931, in Fort Wayne to Fred and Rosina Gick Bradtmiller.

He served in as a medic in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1953 and worked for Peter Eckrich/Sons for 30 years, and worked at Garrett High School for 10 years.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Margaret Bradtmiller, and children, Cindy (Randy) Barron, Kathy (Steve) Kellaris, and Robert (Scott) Bradtmiller. He has four grandchildren, April Hermann, Samantha Stoner, and Austin and Eric Barron, along with four great-grandchildren; Layne, Zoey, Marshall and Eli.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Meyer.

Bob enjoyed playing cards, fishing, watching sports and spending time with his family.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 917 W. Jefferson, Fort Wayne. The Rev. Thomas Eggold will officiate. Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Memorials may be made in Bob’s memory to the church.

Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to the church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.