Ralph D. Parson, 61, of Montpelier, died early Monday morning, April 9, 2018, at his home.

He was born Aug. 30, 1956, in Grundy County, Tenn., to Tommie Howard Parson and Ruby Margaret Pickett Parson. He married Diana Anderson April 15, 1978, in Hartford City; his wife survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Robin (Jabin) Alspach of Hartford City and Belinda Parsonn of Panama City Beach, Fla., five grandchildren; four sisters, Ruth Meeks of Tracy City, Tenn., Christine (Ron) May and Kathy Gee, both of Hartford City, and Teresa (Jay) Blalock of Mt. Eagle, Tenn.; and three brothers, Jim (Janet) Parson and Michael (Teresa) Parson, both of Montpelier, and Paul Parson of Lincoln, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by a brother, Glenn Parson; and by a sister, Joan Parson.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com