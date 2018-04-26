Perry R. Franze Coleman, 30, a resident of Nottingham Township in Wells County, died at 12:35 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 12, 1988, in Portland.

Survivors Include his father, John Coleman of Montpelier; his mother, Dawn Phillips Coleman of Montpelier; a brother, Brandan J. (Misty) Franze of Hartford City; three sisters, Angela Adams, Rachel (Jack) Abbott, and Robynn Coleman, all of Ossian; his maternal grandparents, James and Sherry Gephart of Englewood, Fla.; and his paternal grandfather, William West of Portland.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob M. Feathers and Tyson E. Franze Coleman; his maternal grandfather, Perry Phillips; and his paternal grandmother.

Calling will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.

