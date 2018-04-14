Home Opinions State / National Paul Ryan’s curdled idealism Paul Ryan’s curdled idealism April 14, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State / National The meaning of Ryan’s departure State / National Why North Korea will be watching what Trump does in Syria Opinions Is the target real news or fake news? Opinions Mark Zuckerberg’s insufferable tripe Opinions How should America respond to Syria’s use of chemical weapons? Opinions The futility of Trump’s politics of outrage