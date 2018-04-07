Home Public Notices NOTICE NOTICE April 7, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter NOTICE The annual meeting of all lot owners of the Six Mile Cemetery will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 14th, at the Six Mile church. Scott J. Shoup, Secretary/Treasurer nb 4/7, 4/9, 4/13 hspaxlp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Public Notices NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION Public Notices NOTICE OF FINAL REPORT IN ESTATE OF PAUL E. THOMAS, DECEASED Public Notices ANNUAL MEETING: St. Paul Cemetery Association Public Notices NOTICE: McFarren Cemetery Association Public Notices NOTICE Public Notices NOTICE