Home State & National News Mental health, guns an issue after attack at Waffle House Mental health, guns an issue after attack at Waffle House April 24, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Planned Parenthood sues state over new abortion rules State & National News Court to hear case on railroad fines State & National News Young giraffe makes brief escape at Fort Wayne zoo State & National News Cleanup continues at former salvage site State & National News Anti-abortion group gets OK to open near possible clinic State & National News Medicare opioid treatment gap: Methadone