Marilyn A. Pickell-Hunt, 87, of Muncie, passed away Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Morrison Woods Health Campus.

Marilyn was born April 4, 1931, in Bluffton, to Fred F. Park and Irene Wall Park. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1949 and went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Ball State University. Marilyn had taught for Marion High School, Albany Elementary, Sutton Elementary, McKinley Elementary, and retired in 1991 from Yorktown Middle School.

Marilyn had been a member of the Bluffton First Reformed Church since high school and was also a member of the Yorktown United Methodist Church. She was member of the Ball State Teachers College Alumni Association where she served as president in 1982 and 1983, the Ball State University Foundation’s Fellow Society, and the 1918 Society. She was also a longtime member of the Cardinal Varsity Club.

Marilyn was also a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, the Yorktown Classroom Teachers Association, and Psi Iota Xi Sorority. Marilyn volunteered at Ball Memorial Hospital and the Ball State Alumni Center.

Marilyn enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, and also enjoyed gardening, and attending BSU athletic events.

Marilyn is survived by two children, Randall (Sally) Pickell of Lake Bluff, Ill., and Leslie Pickell (life partner Michael Gardner) of Benton Harbor, Mich.; four grandchildren, Ryan (Taylor) Pickell of Indianapolis, Jason Pickell of Carmel, Eric Pickell of Costa Mesa, Calif., and JP Pickell of Fort Worth, Texas; three siblings, David (Mary Jane) Park of Bluffton, Norma (George) Armstrong of Hebron, and Don (Claire) Park of Muncie; a daughter-in-law, Christine Pickell of Fishers; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Pickell, in 1999; her second husband, James Hunt, in 2010; and a son, Robert Pickell II, in 2016.

A funeral service to celebrate Marilyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Gant Funeral Homes, Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St. in Yorktown. A lunch will immediately follow next door at the Yorktown United Methodist Church. Burial will follow lunch at Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at Gant Funeral Homes, Yorktown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Fred & Irene Park Scholarship (Checks to Ball State Community Foundation) at 2800 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN 47304 or the Robert Pickell scholarship or music education funds (checks to the Marshall County Community Foundation) at 2701 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563.

