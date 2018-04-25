Mabel A. Balk, 92, formerly of Chadwick, Ill., passed away Tuesday morning, Apr. 24, 2018, at Signature Healthcare in Bluffton.

Mabel was born in Carroll County, Ill., on Jan. 29, 1926, to William John and Iva Leona (Wires) Wagner. She married Robert E. Balk in Chadwick on Aug. 31, 1946; he preceded her in death in May of 1986.

A 1943 graduate of Chadwick High School, Mabel was president of her class. She worked alongside her husband as the Chadwick postal clerk for 25 years. After her retirement from the post office, she worked as the administrative assistant for Morrison Hospital in Illinois and was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Mabel served at Hope United Methodist Church in Chadwick as secretary, lay leader, Sunday school teacher, and sang in the choir for many years. She was also a lay minister and was a member of several United Methodist district committees. She moved to Bluffton in 2008 to be closer to her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Bob) Coolman of Bluffton; two granddaughters, Kathryn (Kyle) Penrod of Warren and Rebekah (Nathan) Mason of Crawfordsville; along with five great-grandchildren, Amelia, Lindsay, Grant, Adam, and James. She is also survived by a sister, Betty Hartman Decker of Sterling, Ill., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her infant son, Donald R. Balk, and two brothers, William C. Wagner and Stanley P. Wagner.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 29, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. Ind. 124, Bluffton. A funeral service to celebrate Mabel’s life will be held at 11 a.m. (CST) Saturday, May 5, at Hope United Methodist Church, 79 Snow St., Chadwick, Ill., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mary Bohall will officiate. Burial will follow at Chadwick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mabel may be given to Hope United Methodist Church of Chadwick, Ill.

