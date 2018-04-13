Judith A. Wilson, 68, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Judith was born Dec. 1, 1949, in Bluffton to Willis W. and Bonnie (Andrews) Steffen. Both her parents are deceased.

Judith graduated from Bluffton High School in 1968 and worked at Bi-County Services in Bluffton for 16 years as a residential manager.

She is survived by two sons, Gerald L. Wilson II and Chris W. Wilson, both of Bluffton; two brothers, Terry Steffen of Merced, Calif., and Bruce Steffen of Morton, Ill.; and four grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Steffen.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14 at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, until service time.

Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to Bi-County Services Bluffton.

