Jerry L. Roth, 72, of Columbia City, passed away Sunday evening, April 22, 2018, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Adams County Nov. 26, 1945, to Harry and Marquerite Zinn Roth, who proceeded him in death. Jerry married Roselyn “Rosie” A. Roth in Fort Wayne June 20, 1981; she survives.

Jerry graduated from Lancaster High School in 1964. He worked in maintenance at Keebler in Bluffton for 10 years. He then worked at BF Goodrich in maintenance, where he retired from in 2000. Jerry had a love for fishing, IU basketball, Bears football and was a Nascar fan.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by a daughter, Sheila (James) VanCamp of Bluffton; and two sons, Tracey (Collene) Roth of Waynedale, and Jason (Tessa) Roth of Hockison, Wash. Additional children include four daughters, Jeannie Boschet of South Bend, Cynthia (Terry) Howell of Fort Wayne, Catherine Trammel of Fort Wayne, and Janis Boschet of Nappanee; and a son, Russell (Dawn) Lapp of Garrett. Also surviving are 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-grandson expected in May 2018; and two sisters, Jacqueline (Vince Austen) Roth of Ossian and Sheryl (Jim) Hedges of Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 26, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Thursday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Chad Clark will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Friends and family may send online condolences to the family at www.thegmcfamily.com