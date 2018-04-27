Janet L. Tarr Kidd, 72, of Farmland, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at her residence.

She was born July 11, 1945, in Bluffton, to Claude C. Tarr and Florence E. Maddox Tarr. She married John H. Kidd June 18, 1966, in Hartford City; he survives.

Also surviving are six daughters, Angela M. Miller of Muncie, Annette M. (Larry) Greaves of Jolton, Tenn., Ann M. (Allan) Nagy of Carthage, Tenn., Amy M. (David) Banverford, and Anita M. Hanna, both of Chapmansboro, Tenn., and Alyssa M. (Matthew) Goforth of Daleville; a son, John H. (Heidi) Kidd II of Farmland; 24 grandchildlren and seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dick Tarr of Hartford City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren; three brothers, Jim Tarr, Harold Tarr, and Keith Tarr; and three sisters, Liz Tarr, Pat Tarr, and Mary Kessler.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

