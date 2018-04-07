Howard A. Hawkins, 92, a former resident of Bluffton, died at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio.

He was born April 13, 1925, in Fort Wayne, to John Augusta Hawkins and Monema Eulala Fleming Hawkins.

On July 17, 1948, he married Gladys Jean Castor, who preceded him in death Aug. 29, 2012.

Howard is survived by a son, John R. (Laura) Hawkins of Millbury, Mass.; a daughter, Rebecca J. (Martin) Diller of Pandora, Ohio; five grandchildren, Joseph (Sheree) Diller, Juli (Justin) Shank, Jordan (Amy) Diller, Kelsey (Nathan) Lee and Sarah (Antonio) Limon; and 14 great grandchildren, Niko, Mila, Rocco and Willa Diller, Barrett and Gatlin Shank, Reece Diller, and Siarrah, Erica, Nikoma, Fausto, Miguel, John and Julian Limon.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Richard Hawkins, and two sisters, Mable Fuelling and June Perry.

Howard was a 1943 graduate of Hoagland High School, and a 1960 graduate of Fort Wayne Bible College. He received his masters degree in education from Indiana University in 1964. He was an Air Force veteran, serving during World War II.

Howard was a charter member of Hope Missionary Church, as he and Jean started the church in their home in 1965. The church moved to a building on West Townley Street in November of 1966.

He retired from Bluffton-Harrison Schools in 1987. He had taught at Aboite Elementary in Fort Wayne and spent the remaining 28 years of his teaching career teaching sixth grade at Eastside Elementary. Howard was a member of the Bluffton Teachers Association, the Indiana Teachers Association, and the Wells County Gideons.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 9, at Pandora Missionary Church. Pastor Matt Steiner will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International and Pandora Missionary Church.

