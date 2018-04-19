Henry “Clay” Driver, 84, of Montpelier, died at his home at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Mr. Driver was born on Nov. 13, 1933, in Scottsville, Ky., to Albert K. Driver and Maie L. Swindell Driver. He married Peggy Malston April 18, 1968, in Alexandria, Ind. His wife survives.

Also surviving are his stepsons, Bud (Tina) Garmon of Eaton, Ind., and Roger (Yolanda) Garmon of Montpelier; a daughter, Sherry (Bobby) Perry of Scottsville, Ky; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Phillip (Teresa) Driver of Scottsville, Ky.; and three sisters, Virginia Conner and Faye Buchannan, both of Scottsville, Ky., and Kathy (Clay) Moore of Westmoreland, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by a stepson, Gary Garmon; a brother, Bill Driver; and two sisters, Sue Medley and Margaret Bratcher.

Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Alexandria IOOF Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com