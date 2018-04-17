Donna M. Cook, 67, of Liberty Center, passed away Sunday evening, April 15, 2018, at her residence.

Born in Fort Wayne, on Nov. 22, 1950, to George and Thelda Phillips Zion, Donna married Gene A. Cook in Yoder, July 14, 1967; he survives.

Donna was a member of Bethel Church. 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8 – Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.

In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by a son, Carl (Toni) Cook of Uniondale; a daughter, Janelle Steffen of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Carissa, Ayden, and Jake Steffen; a great-granddaughter, Penelopiy Pavlin; two brothers, Kenny (Jo) Zion of Matthews, N.C., and Kevin (Heather) Zion of Fort Wayne; along with a grandson, “Baby Cook,” due in July.

Aside from her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Sam Steffen; and infant brother, David Zion.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 18, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Thursday, April 19, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Ron Garner will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Bluffton.

Per the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International or Bethel Church.

