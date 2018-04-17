Donald D. Davenriner, age 84, of Warren, died at 10:50 p.m. Friday, April 13, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, 1555 Flaxmill Road, Huntington, with Pastor Bobby Kemp officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery in Huntington County.

Preferred memorials are to Huntington County 4-H Fair Association, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.

Don was born on Feb. 1, 1934, in Huntington, the son of George M. and Naomi (Rodocker) Davenriner. He was a 1952 graduate of Clear Creek High School and farmed all his life. He married Jarice J. Juillerat June 30, 1957, in Goblesville. Don was a member of Huntington County Cattleman’s Association and was awarded Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year in 1969. He served on the Huntington County Soil and Water Conservation District for 18 years and served on the Huntington County 4-H Fair Board for eight years. Currently and for the past 12 years, he has held the elected position of Huntington County councilman.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jarice J. Davenriner of Warren; daughters, Barbara M. (Jerald) Gressley and Cheryl L. (Mick) Jarrett, both of Huntington; a son, Doug M. (Kari) Davenriner of Warren; a sister, Annette Lund of Markle; a brother, Marc (Joan) Davenriner of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

His parents, a brother, Larry Davenriner, and a sister, Alice Wilt precede him in death.

