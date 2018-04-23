Clarence McAfee Jr., 93, a resident at 3983W-200N, Bluffton, since 1948, passed away Friday morning, April 20, 2018, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Born Feb. 17, 1925, in Rockcreek Township, Wells County, to Clarence Lloyd and Rela Kay Derr McAfee. He married Marjorie Maxine Geiger March 21, 1948, in Wells County. They shared 56 years together and she preceded him in death Nov. 11, 2004.

Junior graduated from Rockcreek School in 1943. He was active in sports, and was an avid Purdue fan. He followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who had all been farmers. However, it was during World War II Junior was drafted to serve his country. He left in September 1944 for training and fought with the 29th Infantry in Europe and served in the military government in Germany until his discharge in April of 1946. He was a member of Uniondale United Methodist Church where he served in many positions. Clarence also served as the Rockcreek Township trustee for four years and has served on the advisory board for eight years. He was a longtime supporter of the Wells County 4-H program.

Junior is survived by two sons, Larry L. (Elaine) McAfee and Roger W. (Cindy) McAfee, and a daughter, Connie Andorfer, all of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Brent (Paula) McAfee of Bluffton, Amy (Jason) Horne of Fort Wayne, Jessica (Scott) Barla of Carmel, Kelli (Chris) Courtois of Troy, Mich., and Troy McAfee of Bluffton; two step-grandchildren, Melanie Vitatoe of Bluffton and Samantha Blackburn of Ohio; along with seven great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a nephew, Chris Geiger; a niece, Terra (Geiger) King; and a beloved friend, Hallie Pace.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Joyce McAfee, and a son-in-law, Stephen Andorfer.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the Uniondale United Methodist Church. Pastor Karen Ottjes will officiate. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale with military honors given by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton and the United States Army Honor Guard. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be given to the Uniondale United Methodist Church or Well County 4-H Program.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com