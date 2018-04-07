Betty L. Mann, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday evening, Apr. 5, 2018, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Betty was born June 24, 1930, in Wells County, to Albert “Bert” and Nellie Heiniger Moser. She married Dale Leon “Shorty” Mann June 27, 1948; he preceded her in death on May 29, 2006.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of Bluffton High School and worked for several years at the Caylor-Nickel Hospital in the kitchen and as an x-ray technician. She also worked at the Dutch Mill Restaurant and the Corner Depot. Betty was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1311 of Decatur and the Ladies Bunco Club.

An avid euchre player, she enjoyed bowling and playing bingo. She spent many winter months at her home in Zephyrhills, Fla., and loved to travel and listen to country music.

Survivors include her two sons, Steve (Chris) Mann and Dave (Sandy) Mann, both of Bluffton; two daughters, Shirley Boxell of Bluffton and Cheryl Browning of Graceville, Fla.; a brother, Frank (Norma) Moser of Ossian; and six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Moser; a sister, Phyllis Swartz; a grandson, Todd Mann; and a granddaughter, Megan Boxell.

Per Betty’s request, there will be no public services. Private family services will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Goodwin–Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family LifeCare of Berne.

Online condolences: www.thegmcfamily.com.