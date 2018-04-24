Betty Hilda (Lehrman) Lake went to be with her Lord Sunday, April 22, 2018.

She was born March 12, 1933, to Ruth and Harry C. Lehrman. The only daughter of three children, she was proceeded in death by her younger brother Henry. Her older brother Robert survives.

On Dec. 22, 1951, she married Max R. Lake. Together they raised five children, Kathleen R. (Brian) Smith, Phillip E. (Karen) Lake, Cindy S. (Gary) Hall, Laurie J. (Tom) Sorg, and Steven R. (Teri) Lake.

The family grew up at Nine Mile, where they attended the Nine Mile United Methodist Church. Summers were spent at Big Long Lake. With their children grown, they built a year-round home and moved to the lake.

She worked for several years at the Ossian Furniture Store.

Her life centered on her large and extended family and friends.

Betty is survived by her 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St., Ossian, Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana, Ossian United Methodist Church, or Big Long Lake Association for their annual fireworks display.

