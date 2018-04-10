Barbara K. Hadley-Curran, 75, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday evening, April 8, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital.

Barbara was born June 30, 1942, in Peru, Ind., to Homer M. and Wilma Kerschner Seabolt. She married David E. Curran Dec. 12, 2009; he preceded her in death March 11, 2017.

Barbara was an admissions clerk at Parkview Huntington Hospital, where she later retired from in 2008. She attended Huntington Baptist Church, and she loved making quilts and sewing.

Survivors include her son, Jeff L. VanAuken of Bluffton; a grandson, Brendan M. Asher of Gas City; a brother, Robert (Roxanna) Seabolt of Warren; a sister, Brenda (Dennis) Ross of Huntington; and two grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Seabolt, in 2006, and a sister, Beverly F. Wilburn, in 2012.

Visitation will be at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel Wednesday, April 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held following visitation at 6 p.m. April 11.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frensenius Kidney Care of Wells County, 1100 S. Main St., Bluffton, IN 46714