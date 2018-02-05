William “Bill” A. Herr, 88, of Bluffton, a former resident of Montpelier, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

He was born Oct. 17, 1929, in South Whitley, to Roscoe Herr and Ethel M. Colvin Herr.

Bill was a 1947 graduate of Montpelier High School. He retired from the Air Force after serving his country for 21 years. He served in the administrative branch of the military. He then was a partner of CD Neff & Son Garage for several years. He and his wife, Barbara then opened Herr Grocery. He was a member of American Legion Post 156 in Montpelier and of the Elks Lodge in Bluffton.

Loving survivors Include his Wife, Barbara I. Neff Herr, Bluffton; a sister, Willadean Roberts of Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents and by a brother, Dean Herr.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home,109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

