Home News Whicker nets statewide parks honor Whicker nets statewide parks honor February 2, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES News INDOT asked to add trail to Ind. 116 plans News APC reviews the status of six violations State & National News Six more weeks of winter — or so the rodent says News Police Notebook: 2-2-18 News Wells Court Docket: 2-2-18 Big Grid Feature Knights rock Columbia City 58-47