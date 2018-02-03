Home State & National News Township merger bill advances out of committee Township merger bill advances out of committee February 3, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News New efforts aim to change labor laws State & National News Retired general blocked from state race State & National News Man who sold ammo to Vegas shooter is charged State & National News Six more weeks of winter — or so the rodent says State & National News Trump: FBI, Justice Department show bias against him State & National News Holcomb’s hate crimes bill input came in background