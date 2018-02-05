Ray M. Chapman, 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Walkerton.

Ray was born Nov. 8, 1927, in Lacrosse to Kenneth C. and Hazel A. (Lee) Chapman and had lived in the Walkerton area since 1934.

On April 2, 1949, in LaPorte, he was married to Marian L. (Parsons) Chapman, who preceded him in death in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lee Chapman.

Survivors include three daughters, Nancy (Roy) Johnson of Bluffton, Sharon (Mark) Fenstermacher of Bloomington, Ill., and Linda (Dennis) Holland of Walkerton; exchange student daughter, Ingrid (Peter) Hanisch of Germany; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ray was a graduate of Walkerton High School and attended the South Bend College of Commerce. He was the co-owner of Dave and Ray’s Supermarkets in Walkerton, Koontz Lake and Plymouth. He was an Army Air Force veteran, serving in Japan from 1946 to 1947, and a member of the Walkerton American Legion Post No. 189.

Ray was a member of the Walkerton United Methodist Church and a Lay Leader of the South Bend district of the Methodist Church. He was a 50-year member of the Walkerton Lodge No. 619 F&AM and past president of the Walkerton Chamber of Commerce and the Walkerton Lions Club. He was previously a member of the Walkerton Industrial Committee, the John Glenn Building Corporation, the Ancilla College Board of Trustees and was active in forming the Koontz Lake Enhancement Committee.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Walkerton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel, and Tuesday at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Walkerton United Methodist Church or the John Glenn Education Foundation. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.