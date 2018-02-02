Home News Police Notebook: 2-2-18 Police Notebook: 2-2-18 February 2, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES News Whicker nets statewide parks honor News INDOT asked to add trail to Ind. 116 plans News APC reviews the status of six violations News Wells Court Docket: 2-2-18 Big Grid Feature Grace & Mercy program gets $63K grant Big Grid Feature All-star coming to share her story