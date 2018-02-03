Nicholas (Nick) Speece-Trimble passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Middletown, Conn., after a brief illness.

He was born Jan. 23, 1959, in Bluffton, to Robert Speece and Rochelle (Dunn) Trimble.

He is survived by his mother, his loving wife Patricia Trimble, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and 30 cousins. Also surviving are his mother- and father-in-law, Nancy and Stanley Neibrief; his sister- and brother-in-law, Julia and Rusty Fuller; his sister, Bobbi; his stepmother, Marty; and many loving friends.

He is predeceased by his father Robert, his sister Antoinette, and his grandparents Glen and Rachel Dunn and Kenneth and Wanda Speece.

Nick will be greatly missed by many. Donations may be made in Nick’s memory to The Connecticut Humane Society.