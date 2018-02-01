Connie L. Gibson, 75, of Montpelier, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at her home in Montpelier after an extended illness. She was born on Saturday, Jan. 23, 1943, in Wells County. She married John “Ronnie” Gibson on Sunday, Dec. 22, 1963, in Church of Christ, Montpelier. He passed away on May 2, 2016.

Connie was a 1961 graduate of Chester Center High School. She attended cosmetology school at Amber’s Beauty School and worked as a beautician for 45 years. She was a former member of the Friends Church in Keystone. She had worked at Christian Care in Bluffton for 16 years before retiring in 2014. Connie started the Zany Zinaia Garden Club. She was a member of the Nimble Neighbors Home EC, Friends of the Library, Kiwanis Club, and had been on the Tree Board in Montpelier. She had formerly helped with little league. She was an accomplished baker with one of her specialties being Apple Dumplings, and she enjoyed working in her garden.

Loving survivors include sons, John Cooper Gibson of Englewood, Colo., and Heath Cooper (Terri) Gibson of Bluffton; sisters, Judy Dougherty of Springfield, Mass., and Sandra (Wendell) Osborn of Mesa, Ariz.; grandchildren, Chase M. Gibson, Haley T. Gibson, and Isla J. Gibson, all of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel F. Cooper, Jr., mother, Waneta (Smith) Cooper and husband, John “Ronnie” Gibson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Connie’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, and the viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Les Bantz will be officiating, and burial will follow in the Keystone Friends Cemetery in Keystone.

Preferred memorials: Montpelier Harrison Township Public Library, 301 S. Main St., Montpelier, IN, 47359.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.