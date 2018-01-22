Xavier Nicholas Mullings, 6 months old, of Flanagan, Ill., was called to heaven way too soon at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Pontiac, Ill. Xavier was born July 3, 2017, in Pontiac to Whitney Koehler and Dakota Mullings. Xavier could not have had more loving parents. They survive in Flanagan.

Also surviving to mourn his loss are several family members, including his grandparents, Larry Koehler and Therese Renner, Ossian, Misty Cox, Flanagan, Ill., Terri and David McConahay, Pontiac, Ill., Mike Fisher, Pontiac, Ill., and Patrick Steward Sr., Flanagan, Ill.; great-grandparents, James P. Renner, Fort Wayne, Bill and Marilyn Koehler, Sutton, Mass., Russell and Linda Cox, Wood River, Ill., Gladys Steward, Alton, Ill, and Ed Garret, St. Louis, Mo. Xavier was also survived by several aunts and uncles, including Michael Koehler, Fort Wayne, Christine Koehler, Eau Claire, Wis., Joshua Koehler, Ossian, Travis Koehler, Flanagan, Ill., Katie Koehler, Ossian; close uncles, Adam, Christopher, and Trevor, Flanagan, Ill., Ariana Steward Coughlin (Cody), Patrick Steward Jr., and Kamara Steward, Alton, Ill., Cyklare Mullings, Pontiac, Ill., and Storm Hartigan, Pontiac, Ill. Also surviving is special great-uncle, Russell Cox Jr., Wood River, Ill.; a special cousin, Kali Duncker, Pontiac, Ill.; and many other relatives and friends who loved him greatly.

Private family services were held at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan, Ill. on Jan. 20. The Rev. Dana Jumper officiated. A memorial dinner for close family and friends followed in Flanagan, Ill.

Condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com Contributions can be made to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/baby-mullings

~No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.~

Rest in Heaven little Xavier. Until we can hold you in our arms, we will hold you in our hearts.