Home State & National News Woman dies after car sinks in pond Woman dies after car sinks in pond January 18, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News Learning curve of 100 years State & National News Executive privilege claims chill probes State & National News Indiana Senate committee votes against cold beer sales State & National News Stutzman’s wife running for office State & National News Indy police chief urges makes case for witness protection program State & National News Illinois woman gets 15 years for crash that killed teen girl