Wilma J. Bailey Lagemann Meyer, 94, of rural Markle, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

She was born Sept. 23, 1923, in Craigville, a daughter of Alva and Nellie Bowman Potter.

She worked at Woods Locker in Zanesville and later retired from Tuthill. She was a member at Zanesville United Brethren Church. She enjoyed watching IU basketball, traveling, and playing cards with all her Poe friends.

Surviving family include her sons, Kedric (Clara) Bailey, Thomas (Cammie) Bailey, Roger (Diana) Bailey, and Donald (Marge) Bailey; stepchildren, James Lagemann, Nancy Boone, and Debra Morrical; 14 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Doris Castilow, Bert (Clifford) Owens, and James R. (Barbara) Potter.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her first husband, Daniel Bailey; second husband, Robert Lagemann; stepson, Jerry Lagemann; great grandson, Landen Bailey; and sister, Pauline Meyers.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville.

Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com