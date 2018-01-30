Walter “Randy” McClain, 63, of Warren, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Huntington.

Survivors include his mother, Doris Smith Hiner of Warren; daughters, Tiffany (James) Loftis of Van Buren and Vanessa McClain of Huntington; a son, Randy McClain of Huntington; sisters, Tammy (Jim) McNany of Warren and Barbie (Dan) Stroud of Warren; brothers, Terry (Renee) McClain of Marion, Brian (Barbie) McClain of Warren, and Shawn (Dee) McClain of Poneto; and 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leo McClain.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Jan. 30, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren. A service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

