Vida E. Stair, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2018, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 8, 1927, in Marshall County, Ind., to Harry C. and Lillie A. Beyler Stair. Vida graduated from LaPaz High School in 1945 and Marian College in 1949, where she was elected to “Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.” Later she graduated from Ball State University with her Masters in Education. Vida taught elementary education for many years in Wells and Allen counties, and retired from teaching from Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Vida was blessed with the gift of music and dedicated her life to sharing her gift with others. She loved to play the piano accompanied by her sister Tressie, on the violin, playing for the Wells Community Theater and many other special productions in northeast Indiana. Over the years, they played for countless weddings and funeral services.

Vida is survived by her sisters Tressie M. Stair and Vera R. Klatt, both of Bluffton; along with nieces and nephews, Victoria R. Goodman Benson, Ruth E. Goodman Johnson, Harry (Patricia) Goodman, Mark (Dawn) Klatt, Philip (Martha) Klatt, David (Debra) Klatt, Chuck (Wanda) Stair, Roger (Kay) Stair, Rose M. (Dwight) Robart, Thomas (Catherine) Stair and Tim (Jan) Stair.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Victor I. Stair and Raymond A. Stair; two sisters, Rose A. Stair Goodman and Virginia Lillie Stair; one nephew, Donald W. Goodman; and two nephews-in-law, Jay Benson and Jerry Johnson.

A service to celebrate Vida’s life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with her nephew, Pastor Tim Stair officiating. Calling Hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel in Plymouth.

Memorials may be made to World Missionary Press.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com