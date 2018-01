Vida E. Stair, 91, of Bluffton, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with a service to follow at 3:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.

A full obituary will be in Thursday’s News-Banner.