Home State & National News Trump calls for optimism, but warns of danger Trump calls for optimism, but warns of danger January 31, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News House Republicans derail bill to raise smoking age to 21 State & National News Hate crimes law fails again at Statehouse State & National News People jumped out of windows to escape downtown Butler fire State & National News South Bend working to land international flights State & National News Judge kills Camm’s lawsuit over murder trials State & National News Arizona man says he sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter