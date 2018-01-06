Home Lifestyle Time to Take a Devotional Break: 01-06-2018 Time to Take a Devotional Break: 01-06-2018 January 6, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: Granddaughter Libby has a ‘grape’ idea Lifestyle To sing at gospel concert fund raiser Lifestyle Maintain your balance Lifestyle Warm hearts and warm mugs Lifestyle People’s choice wreath is by Fawn Gerber Local News Christian musical held at Life Church in June