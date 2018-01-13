Thelma J. Garringer, 84, of Geneva, died at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

She was born Sept. 20, 1933, in Nebraska, to Warren Thomas Cox and Martha Marie Gerber Cox.

Survivors include three daughters, Donna Engle and Norma Sue (John) Dann, both of Geneva, IN, and Barbara (Bear) Dean of Jacksonville, Fla.; three sons, Glenn (Iva) Beavers and Robert (Connie) Beavers, both of Geneva, and Thomas (Tonya) Beavers of Decatur; 21 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Vredenbaugh of Omaha, Neb., and Janice Clark of Iowa; and a brother, Phillip Cox of Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Halan Beavers; her second husband, Jerry T. Garringer; a son, Dennis Beavers; three brothers, Robert Cox, Ivan Cox and Thomas Cox; two sisters, Delores Rock and Joyce Shearer; and two grandsons.

Calling will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. Internment will follow in the Daugherty Cemetery in Jay County.

