Tara N. Wheeler, 36, of Montpelier, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

She was born Feb. 11, 1981, in Marion.

Survivors include her father, Kent R. Dearduff of Montpelier; mother, Vicki Griffith Harting of Convoy, Ohio; daughter, Emily Wheeler of Markle; grandparents, Rosalie Dearduff of Fairmount, Lawrence and Mary Dearduff of Montpelier, and Shirley Griffith of Matthews; and a sister, Hannah Dearduff of Lebanon.

Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Matthews Cemetery in Matthews.

