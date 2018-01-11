Home State & National News Sexual misconduct policies face updates in state capitols Sexual misconduct policies face updates in state capitols January 11, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News New layoffs at Indiana Carrier factory year after Trump deal State & National News I-65 reopens after fiery crash State & National News Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke State & National News Lawmakers seek deal on immigration and borders State & National News California storms result in 13 deaths State & National News Democrats’ report warns of Russian meddling in Europe