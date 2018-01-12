Sandra Sue Martin, 74, of Warren, died at 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born July 7, 1943, in Hartford City, to William Vallad and Imogene Monroe Vallad. She married James W. Martin March 25, 1960; her husband died Dec. 26, 2015.

Survivors include her sons, James (Susan) Martin Jr., Tim (Leigh) Martin, and Mike Martin, all of Warren, and David Martin of Muncie; five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; and a sister, Vicki Vallad of Hartford City.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Vallad Jr., Ron Vallad, and Kenneth Vallad.

Calling will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren. A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

