Home News Police Notebook: 1-30-18 Police Notebook: 1-30-18 January 30, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Wells County honors its best Big Grid Feature Police release details on Zanesville stabbing News Wells Court Docket: 1-30-18 Big Grid Feature Details limited on reported stabbing at Zanesville site Big Grid Feature Repeating the DREAM Big Grid Feature Joint NOW!/BHS effort captures statewide honor