Home News Police Notebook: 1-2-18 Police Notebook: 1-2-18 January 2, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Fire in Liberty Center calls out five departments Big Grid Feature Relief from deep freeze will wait for the weekend News Four died on Wells County roads during 2017 News 2018 Legislative Preview: Education legislation tops Mahan’s list for 2018 short session News Outstanding in his field Big Grid Feature Plaza/trail extension is top story of 2017