Phyllis Jane Zehr Stogdill passed away Jan. 10, 2018. She was born June 28, 1922, in Berne to Rena and Arthur Zehr. Phyllis had two sisters, Isabelle and Josephine, and one brother, Thomas Zehr.

As a young lady, Phyllis enjoyed music along with her family. Piano lessons were followed by unusual music experiences. She was a member of a xylophone ensemble and an accordion group. She played double bass from 7th grade through college. Music continued as she starred as Anne in “Anne of Green Gables,” her senior year of high school. She went on to study music at Ball State College.

Phyllis gave of her time and talent in many ways in her church and community, as well as raising her family and being a devoted wife to her husband, Bill. She served as a circle leader in her church, co-chairman of Membership Committee, member of PSI IOTA XI, Medical Auxiliary, AAUW, Antique Collectors Club, and P.E.O. a philanthropic organization.

Phyllis accompanied where needed in church meetings or community meetings. She shared her love of cooking and presentation of food, as well as flowers. She shared her faith and devotion to the Lord and instilled the same in her children. She and Bill attended the Kumduble Sunday School class.

While Phyllis enjoyed music with her family and through school, she also enjoyed watching the garden grow and learning to cook with what the family had raised. Grapes grew over the arbor on the back fence and raspberry bushes produced fine berries while the roses bloomed. Her mother taught Phyllis to use the grapes to make jelly. The back yard was planted one-half in vegetables and one-half in flowers, so Phyllis learned to cook a variety of items. Her mother and dad showed her how to “trim a rose bush so it would bloom” and how to collect seed from annuals for the following year. She used all of these skills later as she became a wife, mother and grandmother.

In October 1943, Phyllis married William J. Stogdill. It was wartime, so after training in the U.S. Marines, Bill was sent overseas. Phyllis returned to Ball State to finish school and graduate. She wrote to Bill every day while he was overseas.

In their love of antiques, Phyllis and Bill were able to do a matching service for people looking for just the right piece of Haviland.

Phyllis is survived by her three children, Steve (Corinne) Stogdill, Brian (Valerie) Stogdill, and Linda (Robert) Krieder. She has eight grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Weaver, James Stogdill, Eli Stogdill, Nathan (Jane) Stogdill, Lauren (Spence) Curry, Beth (Jim) Wright, Cathy (Craig) Todd, and Scott (Rachel) Krieder. She also had eight great-grandchildren. Her husband, Bill, preceded her in death in September 2000. She is also survived by one brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas Stogdill and one sister-in-law, Marceil Zehr Kryder.

Visiting hours will be at the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Sunday, Jan. 14, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. The service will follow at 2 p.m. and Phyllis will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton, Friday, Jan. 19, at noon.

Donations may be made to the William J. Stogdill Scholarship Fund in care of the Wells County Foundation, 360 N. Main St., Bluffton, IN, 46714 (wellscountyfound.org) or to the Clay Church, 52866 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN, 46635.

Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com