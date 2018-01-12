Patricia A. Butler Bales Herring, 79, of Liberty Center, passed away at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at her daughter’s residence in Bluffton.

She was born Tuesday, July 12, 1938, in Huntington County. She married James P. Herring, who preceded her in death. Patricia, also known as Grandma Pat, was a graduate of Warren High school. She retired from the Southern Wells Schools, where she was a cook and custodian. She loved animals. Patricia enjoyed fishing, gardening, flowers, B miniature horses, campfires, swinging on her porch, and attending the Bluffton Street Fair where she had been awarded the Hall of Fame in the Horse and Pony. She was a member of the Circle W Riders Horse Club, and UYB Homemakers Club.

Loving survivors include her son, Gary D. Herring of Liberty Center; daughter, Cindy Zook of Bluffton; brother, Jim (Marlise) Butler of Libby, Mont.; sisters, Bonnie (Ronald) Burns of Poneto, Sue (Steven) Brandt of Bangor, Maine, Carolyn Butler of Tallahassee, Fla.; two step-grandchildren; and one step great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jonathan Butler; mother, Edna (Taylor) Butler; husband, James P. Herring; and sister, Joan McClearmy.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Thursday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, with the Rev. Dewey Zent officiating.

Preferred memorials: Circle W Riders or to the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes