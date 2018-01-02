Home News Outstanding in his field Outstanding in his field January 2, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES News Police Notebook: 1-2-18 Big Grid Feature Plaza/trail extension is top story of 2017 News Leonard sees discussion, but no big issues in 2018 News Police Notebook: 12-30-17 News N-B won’t publish New Year’s Day News Wells Court Docket: 12-30-17